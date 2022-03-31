Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to $0.80 at Cormark

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of GAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.