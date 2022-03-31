Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,976 shares of company stock worth $2,349,225. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

