Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE IT traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.53. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $181.15 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

