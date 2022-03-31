Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $31,484.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00106821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.