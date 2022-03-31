Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

