Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 120,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 285,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

