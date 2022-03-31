Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0978 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $8,365.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00271766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,942,083 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

