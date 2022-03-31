Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.57

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 2326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

