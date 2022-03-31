Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 6.87% of Great Panther Mining worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.