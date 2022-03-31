Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,407,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 4,072,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.5 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

