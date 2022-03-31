Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

