Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Update

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,186,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

HWKZ opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Hawks Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.