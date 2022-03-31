HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $206,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.03 and a 1 year high of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.