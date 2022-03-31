HempCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $532.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $532.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,937.68 or 0.99911702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,661,395 coins and its circulating supply is 265,526,245 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.