HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$11.73 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$30.75 to C$30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.