Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.