HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HUBS stock traded down $30.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $474.94. The stock had a trading volume of 620,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,206. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

