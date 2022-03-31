Huobi BTC Price Tops $44,987.72 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $1.12 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $44,987.72 or 0.99838261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.07215482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.35 or 0.99950613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054011 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.