HYCON Market Cap Hits $575,076.94 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $575,076.94 and $68,619.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

