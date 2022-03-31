Hyper Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,270.52 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,270.52 and $80.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

