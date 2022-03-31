IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

