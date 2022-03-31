Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 663,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

