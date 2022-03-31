ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ICU Medical worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

