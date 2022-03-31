Idena Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $180,294.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $180,294.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00224377 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00207008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,682,164 coins and its circulating supply is 59,875,686 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

