iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0329

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $998,414.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.