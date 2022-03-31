Ink Reaches Market Cap of $426,553.41 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $426,553.41 and $5,294.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.