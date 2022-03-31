Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Purchases 3,700 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,432,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

