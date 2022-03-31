Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Purchases 3,700 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AOMR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,432,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
