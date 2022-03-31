Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BTTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 138,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $29.40.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
BTTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th.
About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.