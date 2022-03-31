Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BTTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 138,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

