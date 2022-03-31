Insider Buying: U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Purchases 1,567 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) CEO George M. Bee purchased 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,204.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

