Insider Selling: Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,534.24.

Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60.

On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 510,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,884. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.71. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$18.64.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

