Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells 13,366 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,868. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

