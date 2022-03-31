Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.01 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

