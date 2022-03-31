Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Sells $99,880.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

