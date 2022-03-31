Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 277,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.