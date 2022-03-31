Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CFO Sells 4,223 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 1,215,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

