Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Sells 148 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 1,120,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,501. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.