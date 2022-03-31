Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Installed Building Products traded as low as $85.58 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 1826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

