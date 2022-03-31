Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 7.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,444,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.