Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 1,861,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,954. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

