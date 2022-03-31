Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IVAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 42,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 54.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

