Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

