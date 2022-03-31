Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.82% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,502.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 149,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,786. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

