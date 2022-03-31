Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.56% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 173,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 123,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

