Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.51% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

