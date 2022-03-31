Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ESS Tech (GWH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH):

3/30/2022 – ESS Tech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

3/22/2022 – ESS Tech is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ESS Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

3/1/2022 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

2/28/2022 – ESS Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.50 to $10.00.

2/25/2022 – ESS Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $9.00.

GWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 22,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,497. ESS Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

