IoT Chain (ITC) Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $83,242.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

