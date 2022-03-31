iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 4.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.76 and last traded at $158.56. Approximately 5,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

