Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 125,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 160,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,244 shares of company stock worth $4,092,468. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

