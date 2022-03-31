iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.85. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $108.12.

