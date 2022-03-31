iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

